Oregon Dungeness crabbers having record-breaking season

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — After starting on time for the first time in years, Oregon’s Dungeness crab season is seeing a record-breaking haul. KGW reports crabbers have brought in about $80 million this season, which began Dec. 1, according to Tim Novotny with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. It’s the most revenue since the 2017-2018 season, which brought in $74 million, according to the commission. Crabbing season lasts until August. Novotny says more than 15 million pounds of crab have been collected so far this season. There were only 12 million pounds of crab caught in all of last season.