WA House OKs banning guns at ballot counts, school boards

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has approved a measure that would prohibit guns and other weapons at ballot counting sites and school board meetings across the state, and openly carried firearms would be banned at local government meetings and election-related facilities like county election offices. Violation of the law would be a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000, or both. Additionally, any person convicted would have their concealed pistol license revoked for three years. Under the measure, a person must knowingly be in violation of the law in order for the criminal penalty to apply. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.