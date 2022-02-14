Woman’s death in Tacoma homeless camp ruled homicide

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say the death of a woman found in a Tacoma homeless encampment has been ruled a homicide. Tacoma Police said Monday in a statement that the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Syretta Brown. Police say firefighters were called to reports of a body at an encampment on Nov. 13. Police say they found a woman inside a tent, and determined she had been dead for some time. On Monday, the Pierce County medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide. Tacoma Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.