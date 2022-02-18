Sheriff: Officer injured, suspect killed in Chehalis

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man being sought by Pierce County detectives was fatally shot in Chehalis, Washington, after stabbing a police officer. KOMO reports detectives were in Chehalis Friday to arrest a 32-year-old man for investigation of second-degree child rape. As deputies approached the residence, the Lewis County Sheriff’s office says the man appeared to reach for a weapon. A Pierce County deputy fired a gun and the man ran off. He was located just after 12 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the man stabbed a Centralia Police Officer in the head and back. Officers from the Centralia Police Department shot and killed the man, according to the sheriff’s office. The officer who was stabbed was in stable condition.