2 fixes to police reform laws head to Inslee’s desk

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has overwhelmingly passed two measures to clarify part of a wide-ranging package of police reform laws passed last year, in the wake of widespread protests for racial justice. One bill would clarify that a ban on military equipment for police departments would not include less-lethal weapons like beanbag shotguns. Another would make it clear that police are allowed to use physical force to take people into custody or transport them for behavioral health evaluation or treatment. Both bills passed the Senate unanimously on Friday after previously being passed by the House. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Monday no date has been set for when he might sign them.