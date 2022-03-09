As adjournment nears, WA lawmakers reach budget agreements

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate budget negotiators reached agreement Wednesday on a $64.1 billion supplemental state budget, one day before the Legislature is set to adjourn its 60-day legislative session. The compromise budget is similar to initial proposals released last month by both chambers, with significant spending in a variety of areas, including efforts on reducing homelessness, adding more social supports for students, and behavioral health. While there are no general tax increases in the plan, there are also no across-the-board tax cuts, something Republicans had argued should have been on the table given the significant influx of revenues the state has seen over the past year, not including more than $1 billion in unspent pandemic-related federal relief funds.