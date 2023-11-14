Graham Ike scores 25 points as No. 11 Gonzaga routs NAIA school Eastern Oregon 123-57

By CADEN FRANK

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 25 points and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes, and No. 11 Gonzaga beat NAIA school Eastern Oregon 123-57 on Tuesday night in a tune-up for the Maui Invitational.

Braden Huff scored 23 points and Anton Watson added 20 as five Gonzaga players finished in double figures. Both of them joined Ike in playing less than 20 minutes.

Ike, a transfer from Wyoming, made 11 of 12 shots and combined with Huff and Watson to dominate inside. The trio combined to make 31 of 38 attempts from the field and set the tone for a Gonzaga team that shot 63% overall.

“He’s got such a good feel for the ball and where to move,” Watson said of Ike. “Once he gets next to the hoop you know it’s going in, so I just try my best to get it to him.”

Huff has scored 42 points in 38 minutes through his first two games, both times coming off the bench.

“The way he works in practice is showing up in the game. He’s truly a great player,” Ike said. “We’re seeing that right now.”

Nolan Hickman added 12 points and Ben Gregg scored 10 for the Bulldogs (2-0). All 12 Gonzaga players scored and played at least eight minutes.

Gonzaga beat Eastern Oregon 120-42 last season in Spokane.

“The best thing was getting all of those guys out there. They’ve worked really hard, they take a lot of lumps in practice, so it was great to be able to reward them,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “And for a lot of the guys in the middle of our rotation, these minutes are invaluable.”

Huff continued to provide an early spark off the bench, scoring 11 points during a 22-10 run midway through the first half. Watson and Ike later combined for 19 of Gonzaga’s final 21 points in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 33-point lead at the break.

AJ Huddleston scored 12 points to lead Eastern Oregon (0-4), which played the game as an exhibition.

Eastern Oregon: Will host Carroll College on Friday.

Gonzaga: The Zags head to Honolulu next week where they will take on No. 2 Purdue in the opening game of the Maui Invitational.

