Johnson’s 16 lead Portland State past Cal Baptist 66-63

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 16 points as Portland State beat Cal Baptist 66-63 on Friday night at the Lancer Joust.

Johnson was 7-of-10 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (4-0). Kendall Munson scored 10 points, shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Ismail Habib shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo finished with 18 points for the Lancers (2-1). Yvan Ouedraogo added 16 points and nine rebounds for Cal Baptist. Dominique Daniels Jr. also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.