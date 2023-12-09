Mavs star Kyrie Irving will miss game in Memphis with right heel injury

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss a game in Memphis after returning to Dallas to have a right heel injury evaluated.

Irving bruised the heel in Dallas’ 125-112 victory at Portland on Friday night. The Mavs visit the Grizzlies on Monday night before finishing a back-to-back at home on Tuesday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

With just under four minutes left in the second quarter against the Trail Blazers, Irving was fouled under the basket by center Duop Reath. The guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes.

Irving has been dealing with a left foot injury that contributed to him missing four games, although two of those were the second night of back-to-backs.

Irving is second behind fellow All-Star Luka Doncic in scoring for the Mavericks. The 31-year-old is averaging 23 points. Doncic is second in the NBA at 31.9 points per game and has scored at least 30 in his past six games.

