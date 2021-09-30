Ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect on Friday

AP Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A ban on single-use plastic bags that was originally scheduled to begin on the first of this year will go into effect Friday across Washington state. The ban applies to single-use plastic carry-out bags by restaurants, retail stories, small vendors, and grocery stores. Gov. Jay Inslee postponed the ban because there weren’t enough compliant paper or plastic bags available when the ban was supposed to go into effect. The state Department of Ecology says plastic bags cause pollution and harmful chemicals are released when plastics are made, used, burned, or disintegrate. The bags aren’t easily recycled and clog sorting machines, which puts workers at risk.