Man dies after falling, being swept over waterfall

AP Washington

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Vancouver, Washington man died after he was swept over the Lower Lewis River Falls in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest northeast of the city. The Columbian reports the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Thursday as 25-year-old Benjamin K. Jones. The sheriff’s office was called Wednesday for a hiker who had fallen or been swept over the falls. Authorities say Jones had been with friends on their “Waterfall Wednesday” hiking trip. He was last seen by them on a ledge. Witnesses at the bottom of the falls said they saw Jones in the water yelling for help. They tried to reach him, but he went under the water and didn’t resurface.