Port of Seattle fires police chief after investigation

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — The Port of Seattle has fired its police chief, who had been the subject of a lengthy investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. The Seattle Times reports Chief Rod Covey’s termination was announced via email on Thursday. Covey had been on paid administrative leave since June 2020, when the investigation began. The Port has declined to comment on the substance of the allegations against Covey, but Port police Officer Yandle Moss said in a lawsuit last summer that Covey had been placed on leave after Moss, who is Black, filed an internal complaint accusing Covey of racial discrimination.