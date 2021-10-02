Clallam Bay prison outbreak grows to over 160 cases

AP Washington

CLALLAM BAY, Wash. (AP) — Local health officers say a COVID-19 outbreak at Clallam Bay Corrections Center continues to grow. The Peninsula Daily News reports the prison outbreak on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle began in early August with five staff members. The state Department of Corrections dashboard shows it had grown to 55 staff members and 107 inmates as of late September. The dashboard also shows the people lodged at the facility have a higher rate of full vaccination than the staff.