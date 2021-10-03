Sounders beat Rapids 3-0 to take Western Conference lead

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored for the fourth consecutive game and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead. Jimmy Medranda and João Paulo added goals to help Seattle (16-5-6) win for the third straight game and move past Sporting Kansas in the conference standings. Colorado (13-5-9) had its 12-game unbeaten streak — dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24 — snapped. The Rapids played a man down after Lucas Esteves was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute. Stefan Frei made four saves for the Sounders.