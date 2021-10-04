Lynnwood man sues officers, claims they raided wrong address

AP Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A Lynnwood man is suing after police raided his apartment and later determined they had the wrong address. Juan Alberto Castaneda Miranda said agents burst into his apartment in 2018. That’s according to a pair of lawsuits filed in Snohomish County Superior Court and federal court in Seattle. He showed the officers his wallet to prove they had the wrong guy. Police didn’t listen. Instead, they reportedly handcuffed him and his girlfriend and told him to confess about the drug cartels. Castaneda Miranda, a Comcast technician, says he didn’t know what they were talking about. The officers then acknowledged they were in the wrong apartment.