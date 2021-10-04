Memorial for Washington State trooper who died from COVID

AP Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A memorial service is planned for a Washington State Patrol trooper who died from COVID-19, which the agency said he contracted on duty. Detective Eric Gunderson, 38, died last month. He is survived by his wife Kameron and two sons, ages 13 and 10. Gunderson was the technology liaison in the patrol’s Criminal Investigation Division and a member of the patrol’s SWAT team. He frequently traveled around the country to speak about the state patrol’s use of drones and contracted COVID-19 on one of those trips, the patrol said. The memorial service was scheduled for Monday morning at Church For All Nations in Tacoma.