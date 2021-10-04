Seattle police investigation fatal shooting in downtown

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in downtown Seattle. Police say officers patrolling the area of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday heard multiple gunshots. The officers rushed to the 200 block of Pike Street and found the man shot multiple times in the street. Police tried to help him until EMS crews arrived. The 35-year-old man made it to Harborview Medical Center, but died a short time later. No other information about the victim or suspect was immediately available.