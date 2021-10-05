Man sentenced for aiming laser pointer at helicopter

AP Washington

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Port Angeles man has been sentenced to probation and home confinement after pleading guilty to a laser pointer strike on a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in 2016. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Randall Muck plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge on a federal officer after aiming a laser pointer at a government aircraft and making false statements to officials. According to reports of the incident, the helicopter was descending when it was hit by the laser in Port Angeles. Muck was identified as a suspect after co-workers reported he had been bragging about the incident at work.