Seattle carpenters approve new contract after 3-week strike

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-area carpenters have approved a new contract with their employers following a nearly three-week strike that slowed construction work across the region and exposed internal divisions among the union’s 12,000 members. The Northwest Carpenters Union said Monday evening its members voted about 54% to 46% in favor of the deal. Union members in Western Washington went on strike Sept. 16, then went back to work last week after the union reached the tentative deal with the Association of General Contractors of Washington. The latest contract deal was the fifth tentative agreement brought for a vote. Members rejected the previous deal and authorized the strike in September.