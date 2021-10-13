Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing man during drug sale

AP Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing an man over the sale of prescription drugs has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Taldon Maddock is accused of killing Deon McGhee in March 2020. He’s scheduled to be sentenced November 4. In his plea statement, Maddock said he wasn’t pleading guilty because he was guilty but because he wanted to take advantage of the plea agreement. Police say the men went to buy Xanax and their car crashed into a yard. Witnesses saw Maddock walk away. Police say they found McGhee on a porch nearby bleeding from stab wounds. He died at the hospital.