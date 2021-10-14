Man arrested for alleged attack on Ritzville state senator

AP Washington

RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A political activist has been charged with assault and other crimes for an attack on state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, in the town of Ritzville. The city prosecutor’s office said Thursday that 71-year-old Glen Stockwell of Ritzville was released from the Adams County Jail after posting a $2,500 bond and was banned from having any contact with the long-time legislator. City Prosecutor Mark Monson says Stockwell allegedly used his pickup truck to block a semi-truck driven by Schoesler in Ritzville on Monday morning. After demanding that Schoesler exit the semi, Stockwell allegedly opened the door of the truck and tried to grab Schoesler by the jacket. Monson said he also attempted to punch Schoesler, who was not injured.