Seattle school cancels Halloween parade over equity issues

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle Public Schools elementary school has canceled its Halloween parade, saying the event has historically marginalized students of color who don’t celebrate the holiday. The Seattle Times reports the B.F. Day Elementary School’s Race and Equity Team has been discussing it for years and with staff input, the team recommended the cancellation. In an email the district said some students had “requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place.” The district says it’s “committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day.” School district officials and Principal Stanley Jaskot declined to answer questions from the newspaper.