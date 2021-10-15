Alleged leader of drug trafficking ring pleads not guilty

AP Washington

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Longview, Washington man has pleaded not guilty to charges of leading and profiting from organized crime. Efrein Velarde Pelayo is accused of sending a runner to sell heroin and methamphetamines to a police informant last winter. The Daily News reports he also pleaded not guilty to three felony drug charges and first-degree criminal impersonation. When he was arrested Oct. 5, Pelayo allegedly gave officers an alias and showed them a Florida ID card with his photo and the name Luis Perez Pagan. Court records show Pelayo posted his $50,000 bail three days after his arrest.