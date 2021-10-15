Corrections officer accused of having his sister shoot him

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A Department of Corrections officer who was shot in in Shelton has been arrested and accused of having his sister shoot him. KING-TV reports on Oct. 7, community corrections officer Christopher Floe called 911 and said he had been shot by an unknown person. Charging documents show investigators found inconsistencies in Floe’s statement. Documents say when interviewed again he reportedly said he talked his sister, Caroline Floe, into shooting him. Charging documents show she told investigators that her brother had asked her to shoot him and provided her with a gun. They were arrested Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the case.