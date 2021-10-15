OR court: Illegal to deny gun sales to people 18 and 20

AP Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court’s decision to throw out an age discrimination lawsuit against a gun retailer, declaring it illegal to deny gun sales to buyers between the ages of 18 and 20. Brandy Dalbeck filed a $10,000 lawsuit against Bi-Mart in 2018 after the company’s Florence store refused to sell her a hunting rifle when she was 18. Bi-Mart had announced that year it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people under the age of 21. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18. Lane County Circuit Judge Charles D. Carlson dismissed Dalbeck’s case in 2019. Oregon’s appeals court disagreed Wednesday, sending the case back to the circuit court.