Interstate 5 rest areas close north of Seattle due to trash

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed five Interstate 5 rest areas north of Seattle because of excessive trash, vandalism and a staffing shortage. The Seattle Times reports rest areas closed Friday in both directions at Smokey Point between Marysville and Arlington and both directions at Custer, north of Bellingham. Agency spokesperson Bart Treece says they’ve seen broken toilets, sinks and stalls at those rest areas. The agency said the closures will last at least three months and will be reevaluated in early 2022.