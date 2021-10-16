Physician assistant’s license suspended over COVID actions

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Medical Commission has suspended the license of a pediatric health care provider in southwestern Washington. The Columbian reports the suspension came after an investigation into more than a dozen complaints against physician assistant Scott Miller, who runs Miller Family Pediatrics in Washougal. The complaints say he interfered with the care of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and engaged in a threatening public campaign against hospitals and doctors. The commission’s findings say Miller also “began a public campaign touting the use of ivermectin in treating coronavirus disease,” despite no reliable clinical evidence showing the drug is effective in treating COVID-19. Miller has 20 days to appeal. The newspaper says he wasn’t available for comment.