Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored a goal, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo beat Seattle 2-1 to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders. Quintero, on a set piece, played an arcing ball to the outside shoulder of Urruti, who pulled a blind volley across his body and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Quintero made it 2-0 in the 20th, putting on a dribbling exhibition to create space amongst the Sounders defense before before putting away a left-footer from the edge of the area. Jimmy Medranda scored for Seattle (17-6-6) in the 41st minute.