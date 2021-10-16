Western Washington county settles police shooting lawsuit

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A western Washington county has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot in the head in 2017 by a sheriff’s deputy and who died about a year later in 2018. The News Tribune reports that Pierce County announced the settlement on Friday with Brent Heath’s family. Attorneys said Pierce County agreed to the settlement last month. According the lawsuit, Heath fled from police but was cornered and his vehicle disabled in Port Orchard. The lawsuit says Heath tried to flee by rocking the vehicle back and forth, and that the sheriff’s deputy fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.