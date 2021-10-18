Crews rescue 7 people after vehicle goes over cliff

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Search and rescue and fire crews rescued seven people after the vehicle they were in went over a cliff on the road to the Boulder River Trailhead, southeast of Arlington, Snohomish County. Crews responded around 6 p.m. Saturday and retrieved all seven people from the vehicle. That’s according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. One person was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. The others were also taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries. The Washington Trails Association describes road as badly potholed in some places. It was reopened after being closed for several hours for an accident investigation.