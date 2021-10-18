National Democratic group defends Oregon’s congressional map

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s new congressional districts are receiving national attention as a Democratic group pushes back against Republican claims that the state’s political boundaries are gerrymandered. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that in a filing on Monday, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee urged a judicial panel to approve the map — which was passed during last month’s contentious special legislative session — insisting that the boundaries meet all legal standards. The new congressional map includes four U.S. House seats that either are safe Democratic or lean that way, one reliably red seat and one seat that could be a toss-up.