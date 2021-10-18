Seattle parents get kids to school amid suspended bus routes

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of Seattle families scrambled to get children to and from school Monday after Seattle Public Schools suspended 142 bus routes. The Seattle Times reports the cutbacks announced Friday are necessary because of a national bus driver shortage and because some drivers are not getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. The cuts are mostly concentrated in the city’s north end to preserve service in schools with higher economic need. Some parents who drove or walked with their students to school said losing the service was a hassle, but one they were managing to work around. Seattle school officials said they prioritized routes serving students in special education classes, students experiencing homelessness, foster students and others.