Devils deal Kraken 4-2 loss ahead of Seattle’s home opener

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson scored first-period goals and Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Devils won their second straight to start the season. Seattle slipped to 1-3-1 on its five-game road trip ahead of its much-anticipated home opener against Vancouver on Saturday night. Jimmy Vesey added a goal and Pavel Zacha scored into an empty net with 20 second left to seal the win. Riley Sheahan and Jared McCann scored for Seattle, which slipped to 1-3-1. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.