Kent police search for a suspect after dead man found in car

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Kent police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found dead in a vehicle. Officers responded to the Buena Casa Apartments on 27th Place South around 2:50 p.m. Monday and found an unconscious male in a locked vehicle. Fire crews arrived and pried open the vehicle to find the man dead. He was identified as a 23-year-old man from Bonney Lake. Kent detectives are now collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.