Man found unresponsive in Seattle jail dies at hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — A 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in his King County Jail cell in downtown Seattle and later died at Harborview Medical Center. That’s according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the man as Dustin Rand. They said his cause and manner of death are pending the results of toxicology tests. Rand was booked into the jail in June and charged with third-degree assault. He was accused of putting a Seattle police officer in a chokehold and biting the finger of a second officer when they responded to a Target store to enforce a trespass order.