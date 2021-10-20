176 Seattle first responders wait for vaccine exemptions

SEATTLE (AP) — About 176 Seattle police officers and firefighters are unable to report to work as the COVID-19 mandate has taken effect and employees await possible accommodations to maintain their jobs without vaccines, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office. The Seattle Times reports 93 sworn Seattle Police Department employees submitted requests for an exemption and six others have entered the separation process. Sixty-six Seattle Fire Department employees are undergoing the vaccine and accommodation process. Eleven Fire Department employees didn’t submit proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption and are facing termination. Police say there could be impacts to service while fire officials say they do not expect the staffing to hobble first-response efforts.