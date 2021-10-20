House facility access limited to vaccinated through January

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Under a rule adopted by a House committee last month, lawmakers and legislative employees at the Washington state House must prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access House facilities through early January. The policy took effect Monday, the same day that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline passed for many state workers and others to provide proof of vaccination in order to keep their jobs. Legislative staff and lawmakers are not covered by Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination requirement so policy for the House and Senate facilities are left up to leaders within each chamber. The Senate has not adopted a similar rule, but both chambers are expected to come up with policies in the coming weeks for the upcoming legislative session that begins on Jan. 10.