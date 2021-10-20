Man convicted of DUI crash that killed his wife

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A man has been convicted of DUI vehicular homicide for crashing his car while driving drunk in Puyallup in 2019, killing his 52-year-old wife. Jeffrey Lepley was convicted Tuesday by a jury in Pierce County Superior Court. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19. Lepley was driving his Jaguar on July 14, 2019 with his wife, Trisha Lepley, in the passenger seat when the crash occurred. Lepley suffered a laceration to his ear, and his wife died at the scene. The toxicology report showed Lepley’s blood-alcohol content was 0.19 percent, higher than the legal limit of 0.08 percent.