Slumping Seahawks host rested Saints in key NFC matchup

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have been a major disappointment heading into Monday night’s matchup against New Orleans. At 2-4, the Seahawks are in last place in perhaps the toughest division in the league and with only Detroit and the New York Giants having worse records in the NFC. The Seahawks have been beat up with key injuries to Russell Wilson and Chris Carson, but can’t fall much further behind and have playoff hopes. New Orleans is coming off its bye week and may be as healthy as it’s been all season. It’s a big game for the Saints as well if they want to keep pace with Tampa Bay in the NFC South.