2 arrested in death of Port Orchard man involving pot deal

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people have been arrested in connection with the death of man who went missing in South Kitsap County this week. The Kitsap Sun reports 19-year-old Tyrone Sero of Port Orchard was last seen on surveillance video getting into an SUV Wednesday during what authorities say was a marijuana sale. Kannon Stephens of Gig Harbor on Friday pleaded not guilty to murder while Karlen Talent, of Port Orchard, pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice. Judge Tina Robinson kept their bail at $1 million. Authorities say Stephens told police he heard a gunshot and thought Sero had shot his friend, so Stephens shot Sero.