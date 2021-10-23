BYU beats Washington State in 1st game since Rolovich fired

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Allgeier ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns and BYU beat Washington State 21-19 on Saturday in Washington State’s first game since head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Rolovich and four assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich had requested a religious exemption that was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline. He was replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach. Jaren Hall threw for 143 yards for BYU. Max Borghi scored three touchdowns for Washington State.