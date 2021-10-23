Expansion Kraken fall in home debut 4-2 to Vancouver

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 7:08 remaining, and Conor Garland scored on a breakaway three minutes later as the Vancouver Canucks spoiled the home debut of the Seattle Kraken 4-2 Saturday night. Garland assisted on Horvat’s first goal in the second period, and then scored his third of the season to cap Vancouver’s comeback and ruin a celebratory night with the Kraken playing their first home game in their new $1 billion arena. Vince Dunn scored the first goal inside Climate Pledge Arena in the closing seconds of the first period, and Mark Giordano gave Seattle a 2-1 lead early in the third period. But Seattle couldn’t hold a third-period lead for the second time in its six games.