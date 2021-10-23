Skip to Content
AP Washington
Motorcyclist hits car on I-90 bridge, presumed dead in lake

SEATTLE (AP) — A motorcyclist is presumed dead after hitting a car on the Interstate 90 bridge in Seattle and falling into Lake Washington Friday night. The Seattle Times reports rescue teams called off their search around 2 a.m. Saturday. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday. State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Rick Johnson says the motorcyclist rode east on I-90 through the Mount Baker tunnel “at a high rate of speed,” weaving in and out of traffic. On the floating bridge, the motorcyclist struck a Toyota in the right lane, then hit the barrier and went over into the water. Johnson says two people were in the Toyota, and they were not hurt.

