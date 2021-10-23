Washington State fans supporting team after Rolovich move

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Fans of Washington State’s football team say they will continue to support the program in the wake of the firing of coach Nick Rolovich over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Joe Trull, 55, of Port Orchard, Washington, says he was disappointed that Rolovich did not get a chance to coach a full season at WSU. But he felt his dismissal was the right thing to do. Trisha Griggs, 32, of Spokane, Washington, says she hopes the team perseveres through the turmoil.