Power outages continue in Northwest following wind storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power following a strong Pacific storm system that downed trees and power lines. Most of those still without electricity Monday were in the Seattle area, where utilities reported about 60,000 customers out. Utilities in the Portland, Oregon, area listed 3,000 customers without power. Two people died after a tree collapsed onto their car near Issaquah, Washington, on Sunday. On Sunday wind gusts topping 60 mph (96 kph) also downed trees on Interstate 90 east of Seattle and cut power to more than 150,000 customers in the metro area and around Puget Sound. In Oregon, about 25,000 customers lost power in Portland and the northwest part of the state during the height of the storm.