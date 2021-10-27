Workplace complaints before WA Parks director’s resignation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Parks director resigned earlier this month after at least a dozen agency employees complained about his workplace conduct, such as allegedly using foul language and belittling others. And The Seattle Times reports an anonymous complaint suggested former director Peter Mayer pressured staff to award a contract to someone he knew, according to documents obtained by newspaper. The documents shed new light on Mayer’s resignation. Mayer was appointed in March. In an email provided through a spokesperson, Mayer apologized for any offensive language. But, he said, “I categorically deny making derogatory or hostile statements, innuendos about loyalty or marginalized comments about others.” The parks department oversees Washington’s 124 state parks.