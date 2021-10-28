Fleury of goals too much for Wild in Kraken’s 4-1 victory

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Haydn Fleury had the first two-goal game of his career as the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Seattle won its second straight and picked up the most impressive of its three victories so far on the young season, handing Minnesota just its second loss. Fleury scored late in the first period to pull Seattle even at 1-1 and his wraparound goal in the second gave the Kraken the lead. Brandon Tanev added his sixth of the season into an empty net, and Mark Giordano also had an empty-netter. The Wild’s Ryan Hartman scored his third goal of the season.