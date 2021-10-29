Natural gas explosion destroys Rathdrum home, injures 2

RATHRDRUM, Idaho (AP) — Two people were injured after a northern Idaho home exploded following a natural gas leak on Thursday. Tyler Drechsel with the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District says emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak at the home in Rathdrum after a contractor bored through a natural gas line in the front yard. Drechsel said utility company Avista secured the natural gas leak and gave the fire crews the all clear to leave. But about two hours later they were called back to an explosion at the same home. Three people home at the time — one escaped unharmed and the others were treated for neck and arm burns.