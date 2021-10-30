Airline passenger fined $52K, charged with assaulting crew

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal grand jury in Seattle has indicted a 21-year-old man accused of punching a flight attendant in the face twice and trying to open the cockpit door during a flight from Hawaii to Washington state. The Department of Justice says Ryan Cajimat, of Kapolei, Hawaii, was on a Delta Airlines flight from Honolulu to Seattle on Christmas Eve 2020 when he became disruptive and started struggling with flight attendants. He was restrained for the rest of the flight and was removed from the plane in Seattle. Cajimat, who could not be reached for comment, was fined more than $52,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration.