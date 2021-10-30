Man, 22, arrested in shooting that killed 4 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed four people in a neighborhood in Tacoma. The suspect was arrested without incident at a home in Tacoma on Friday and was booked into the Pierce County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder. His name has not been released. Officers were called after gunshots rang out outside a home in the Salishan neighborhood on the city’s east side on Oct. 21. Multiple family members of the victims expressed grief and bewilderment over their losses. None knew why their loved ones would be targeted.